State senator scrutinized after photos of female aide found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the Attorney General and Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the conduct of Republican Sen. Mike Groene to determine if he committed any crimes. Groene said Friday that he planned to resign this week and leave politics to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal but he denied the photos were inappropriate. Groene decision to resign followed a report that one of his staffers had filed a complaint after she discovered the photos on Groene’s laptop.