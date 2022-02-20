Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury in Georgia will hear dueling arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys on whether the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery was a federal hate crime. Three white men were already convicted of murder months ago for chasing and killing the 25-year-old Black man. Their second trial will conclude Monday with closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood almost two years ago. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun. All three have pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.