Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says emergency powers are still needed despite the progress police have made in stamping out paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions. Lawmakers in Parliament will vote later Monday whether to allow police to continue to use emergency powers. Trudeau notes there are some truckers that are just outside Ottawa that may be planning further blockades and his public safety minister notes there was an effort to block a border crossing on the weekend. Trudeau says he’s confident lawmakers will vote to continue to allow police to use the emergencies act, which allows authorities to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compels tow truck companies to tow away vehicles.