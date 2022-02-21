Court: $1.5M to transgender woman for ‘bogus’ cocaine arrest

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

A federal judge says a Black transgender woman is due $1.5 million for the “seemingly bogus” cocaine trafficking charge which kept her jailed for nearly six months in 2015. Atlanta police officers had originally arrested Ju’Zema Goldring for allegedly jaywalking. In an opinion handed down Thursday, Judge William Ray II questioned why Goldring had spent so much time in jail when officers didn’t actually find cocaine. Jurors had ruled against officer Vladimir Henry two days earlier. Goldring’s attorneys say the City Council generally pays judgments against city police officers. A city spokesperson said officials had no immediate comment.