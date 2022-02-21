Danish police seek info on apparent escaped kangaroo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southeastern Denmark have appealed for public help to track down what appears to be a kangaroo that was filmed hopping across a field. Police said Monday that a driver saw the animal “hopping around” near a village close to the port city from where ferries sail to northern Germany. No one has reported a kangaroo missing. Despite the fact that kangaroos are not common in northern Europe, it is the second time the same police district has reached out for help in finding a marsupial: in 2014, a kangaroo escaped from a private animal farm in the same area.