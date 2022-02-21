Dr. Paul Farmer, Partners in Health co-founder, dies at 62

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people, has died. He was 62. Farmer co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, which confirmed his death Monday. The organization said Farmer “unexpectedly passed away today in his sleep while in Rwanda,” where he had been teaching. Partners in Health CEO Dr. Sheila Davis said Farmer “taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity.” Farmer is survived by his wife, Didi Bertrand Farmer, and their three children.