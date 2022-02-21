EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are discussing ways to ease tensions in Bosnia and prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkans country. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the “nationalist and separatist rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia and Herzegovina and jeopardizing the stability and even the integrity of the country.” The U.S. last month announced new sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. He’s been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia should break away and unite with neighboring Serbia. Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly targeted by the U.S. and others. Many EU countries also want to hit Dodik with sanctions, but Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia are opposed.