EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in the desperate effort by then-President Donald Trump to cling to power after his 2020 defeat. Electors in seven battleground states signed certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Joe Biden, had won their states. They mailed those certificates to the National Archives and Congress, where they were ignored. Now those certificates are getting a second look from lawmakers as they conduct an expansive review of the Jan. 6 assault and the events preceding it.