Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

CORFU, Greece (AP) — Fire service rescuers are expanding a search inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze. The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday while 281 people were rescued.