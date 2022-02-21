Hate crimes case in Arbery killing now in hands of jury

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The hate crimes trial of three white who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery is now in the hands of the jury. Deliberations in the Georgia case were scheduled to resume Tuesday morning. The jury adjourned without a verdict Monday after roughly three hours spent discussing the case in U.S. District Court. All three defendants were already convicted of murder months ago for chasing and killing the 25-year-old Black man. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood two years ago outside the port city Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun.