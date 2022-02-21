Helicopter flying to pick up Philippine police chief crashes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine police helicopter has crashed as it was flying to pick up the country’s police chief on a resort island, killing a crew member and injuring the two pilots. Police officials say the Airbus H125 helicopter went missing after taking off from Manila and was found crashed about two hours later. The pilot and co-pilot were rescued with injuries but the third crew member died. The helicopter was flying to Balesin island, an upscale tropical resort, to pick up national police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos and his companions. Police officials ordered the grounding of five other H125 helicopters while the crash is being investigated.