Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority says it is backing down from a plan to encompass Christian holy sites on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives in a national park after vociferous outcry from major churches. The Armenian, Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches had petitioned Israel’s environmental protection minister last week, saying the plan would “confiscate and nationalize one of the holiest sites for Christianity.” On Monday, the Nature and Parks Authority said it has “no intention of advancing the plan” without coordination with all relevant bodies, including the churches.