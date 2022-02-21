Massachusetts man tries to enter zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

BOSTON (AP) — A Worcester man has been arrested for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo. When questioned by Massachusetts State Police, the man only said that he was very interested in tigers. The 24-year-old, Matthew Abraham, allegedly scaled fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure. The zoo said he was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was located by security officials. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.