Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud

ROME (AP) — Mount Etna has roared back to spectacular action after a few months of relative quiet. Eruptions sent a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) volcanic ash cloud up into the air over eastern Sicily. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said Monday the lava flow from Etna is centered around the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage. The volcano is popular with hikers and other tourists. The institute issued a warning for flights in the area. Mount Etna is one of Europe’s most active volcanoes,