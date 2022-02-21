New Census director has faith in quality of 2020 numbers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The new U.S. Census Bureau director says he is listening to the concerns of data users and policymakers, and the agency is making permanent community outreach efforts, in an effort to restore any trust that was lost following attempts by the Trump administration to politicize the nation’s head count. Robert Santos said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press that the Census Bureau did its job and the numbers used to determine political power and allocate federal funding “are quality products.” The Trump administration unsuccessfully tried to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, which opponents feared may have suppressed participation from immigrants groups.