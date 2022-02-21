NYC subway safety plan gets going after a violent weekend

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s latest plan to tackle both crime and homelessness in subways is rolling into action after police logged more than a half-dozen attacks in trains and stations over the holiday weekend. Mayor Eric Adams announced a new subway safety plan Friday. It involves sending more police, mental health clinicians and social service outreach workers into the subways. Adams spokesperson Fabien Levy said Monday that a “phased-in” implementation was beginning. The plan notes that many people who use the subways for shelter need help, not handcuffs. But it says police will crack down on sleeping, littering, smoking, doing drugs or hanging out in the subway system.