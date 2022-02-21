One American life, set on new course by Nixon’s China visit

By TED ANTHONY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — For one 11-year-old American boy, Richard Nixon’s trip to China changed almost everything. In 1979, Ted Anthony was part of the earliest wave of American families to come to Beijing after relations were established thanks to the 1972 meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders, Nixon and Mao Zedong. Now an Associated Press journalist, he says his presence in China at a pivotal moment in its history resonates with him today. He says the experience changed the way he looked at the world and at what it means to be part of a culture.