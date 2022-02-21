Pakistani PM to visit with Russia’s Putin as war fears loom

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Foreign Ministry says the prime minister will travel to Russia this week to meet with President Vladimir Putin at his invitation. The visit comes amid rising fears of war between Russia and the West after Putin ordered forces to separatist regions of Ukraine. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a high-level delegation will visit with Putin for two days beginning Wednesday, the ministry’s statement said. It made no mention of the Ukraine crisis. Khan has opposed military interventions, saying all issues can be resolved through talks. Pakistan has good relations with Ukraine, an exporter of wheat to Islamabad.