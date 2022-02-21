Pakistan’s opposition rejects toughened new social media law

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition and journalist community are rejecting a tough new cybercrimes law approved by the country’s president that enhances jail terms for social media users convicted of disseminating “fake news.” The development Monday comes a day after President Arif Alvi approved the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance. It enhances jail terms from three to five years for people convicted of spreading “fake news” on social media. Suspects arrested under the law will not be entitled to bail during trial. The legislation takes effect immediately.