Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time IS capital

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

RAQQA, Syria (AP) — Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State group, is now free but many of its residents are fighting to leave. Those with property are selling it to save up for the journey to Turkey. On the surface, the Syrian city’s semi-recovery is evident. Cafes and restaurant buzz with patrons. Gone are any remnants of IS insignia, though bombed-out buildings and bullet-riddled walls still serve as painful reminders of the militant group’s rule. But poverty is rampant. People line up for basics such as bread and young men sit around with no work. Water and electricity are limited and many still live among ruins.