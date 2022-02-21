Saudi Arabia: 16 hurt in airport drone attack from Yemen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says 16 people of different nationalities have been wounded at an airport in the south from the interception and destruction of a drone carrying explosives launched from Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition that’s battling Yemen’s Houthi group said Monday that the bomb-laden drone was targeting King Abdullah Airport in the Saudi city of Jizan, near the border with Yemen. Saudi defense forces allege the drone was launched from Sanaa’s airport in the Yemeni capital. Saudi state TV reported three travelers were in critical condition. Saudi Arabia has been involved in Yemen’s civil war since 2015, fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthis after they toppled the government in Sanaa.