Sheriff: Student fatally shot near bus stop; 4 detained

MARRERO, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a high school student was fatally shot near a bus stop and deputies have detained four young people. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto declined to describe them as suspects in the death of the teenager, whose name was not immediately released. But he says they were being questioned. He also said the four were in a vehicle that deputies stopped because it matched the description of one that took off from near the scene. The victim was a student at John Ehret High School in Marrero, just south of New Orleans.