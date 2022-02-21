Slovaks unveil monument to slain journalist and his fiancee

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has marked the anniversary of the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee by unveiling a monument to honor them at a central square in the capital of Bratislava. Prime Minister Eduard Heger and the parents of the two were among those attending the ceremony Monday. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were shot dead at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava, on Feb. 21, 2018. The killings prompted major street protests unseen since the 1989 Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia and a political crisis that led to the government’s collapse. A retrial with the alleged mastermind of the slayings begins next week.