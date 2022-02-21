U of Alabama VP resigns, accused of soliciting prostitution

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama official has resigned after being arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution. Tuscaloosa police tell news outlets that former Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope was free on $1,000 bond after his arrest Thursday on the misdemeanor charge. University President Stuart Bell emailed a statement Friday saying Pope has resigned. Pope was on the Alabama football team that won the Sugar Bowl after the 1992 season. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at Alabama. Pope told The Associated Press that he would probably release a statement Tuesday.