UN alarmed at increasing reports of Greek migrant pushbacks

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency has voiced alarm at increasing reports of “horrific incidents” where migrants trying to slip into Greece and other European countries are allegedly being forced back. Athens denied the claims. Greece says the UNHCR appeared to have fallen for propaganda from neighboring Turkey, from which thousands of asylum-seekers from other countries enter Greece every year. Relations between the historic regional rivals are frosty due to a series of disputes. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday decried “the increasing number of incidents of violence and serious human rights violations against refugees and migrants at various European borders,” with several resulting in loss of life. Greece was one country he mentioned by name.