UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. human rights expert is in Sudan to verify allegations of human rights violations after an October military coup plunged the country into turmoil and triggered nearly-daily street protests. The U.N. expert, Adama Dieng, was appointed in November to monitor the human rights situation in the African country after the Oct. 25 military coup. The military’s takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. It has triggered nearly-daily street protests. Authorities launched heavy crackdown on anti-coup protests. A Justice Ministry official says Dieng’s mission is to verify allegations of human rights abuses during protests taking place since the takeover.