4 UN security officers detained in Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says four U.N. security officers responsible for close protection of a senior official in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic have been detained. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the four were detained after accompanying the mission’s military chief of staff, Gen. Stéphane Marchenoir, to the airport in Bangui for a flight Monday. He said they were still being held Tuesday. Dujarric condemned what he described as a “disinformation campaign” around the incident and said the mission’s deputy chief and force commander met with the Central African Republic’s president to seek their release as quickly as possible.