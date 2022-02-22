Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armed police have gathered outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam amid reports that an armed assailant in the store is holding a hostage there. Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.” The tweet Tuesday evening did not identify the location as the Apple Store, but video on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery.