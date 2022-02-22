COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

A new analysis says that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked to coronavirus infection in kids. The condition is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It involves fever plus symptoms affecting at least two organs, often including stomach pain, skin rash or bloodshot eyes. Isolated cases in people with no detectable evidence of coronavirus infection prompted a closer look by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and elsewhere. They say vaccine surveillance data show chances are under 1 in 1 million for the condition to occur after vaccination but no infection.