Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched Breonna Taylor police raid will stand trial Wednesday. Brett Hankison, now a former officer, is charged with shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. Hankison’s jury was selected from a larger-than-normal pool because of the the national publicity Taylor’s case has attracted. The 12 jurors and three alternates are expected to tour Taylor’s apartment and hear testimony from Hankison during the trial. Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a low-level felony that is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.