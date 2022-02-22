Germany indicts arms control breach suspect over Russia sale

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have indicted a businessman on suspicion of breaking arms control laws by helping Russia purchase sophisticated machinery that could be used to make chemical weapons. The man was arrested by German customs officials in the eastern city of Leipzig last year. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday the suspect has also been formally charged with breaking export rules for selling restricted goods to a company in Russia and acting on behalf of a Russian intelligence agency. Prosecutors said German authorities had repeatedly warned the individual of their concerns about the Russian company. Germany has lately detained and indicted several people suspected of acting for Russian intelligence agencies.