GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. GOP congressional leaders made the announcement Tuesday. Reynolds is being praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense” by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example. Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.