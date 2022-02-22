Judge OKs synthetic rubber plant’s pollution settlement

By The Associated Press

A federal judge has approved a settlement under which a synthetic rubber plant will pay $3.3 million in fines and $650,000 for improved air monitoring in several southwest Louisiana locations. Firestone Polymers LLC also agreed to install numerous emission control systems at the plant in Sulphur. The Environmental Protection Agency and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality filed the 115-page settlement and 127-page complaint together on Sept. 30, 2021. A company spokesperson said a few days later that the plant had reduced hazardous air pollutants about 97% since 2017.