Judge to rule if Michigan school shooter stays in adult jail

Prosecutors hoping to keep a 15-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting four fellow students at his Michigan high school held in an adult jail say he also wrote of raping and killing a girl at the school. Text messages to a friend and journal items were offered by prosecutors Tuesday as reasons to keep Ethan Crumbley from being transferred to a juvenile facility. Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha D. Washington said Crumbley “outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture and ultimately kill a female classmate.” Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.