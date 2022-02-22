Libya’s embattled PM says replacing him could trigger war

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s embattled prime minister is warning that the appointment of a new interim government could set off war and chaos in a Mediterranean country mired for a decade in turmoil. Prime Minister Abdul Hamdi Dbeibah said late Monday that he will hand over power only to an elected government. The east-based parliament earlier this month named Fathi Bashaga, former interior minister, to form an interim government. Bashagha’s appointment was part of a roadmap set elections within the next 14 months. Dbeibah, however, mapped out a likely unrealistic plan to hold elections in June.