Missouri candidates sign up for office without new districts

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Candidates in Missouri are signing up to run for Congress without knowing exactly who they will represent. The candidate filing period opened Tuesday without new maps in place for U.S. House districts. Missouri also lacks new districts for its state Senate. Missouri is one of several states where candidates face uncertainty as the campaign season begins. Maps also remain unfinalized in North Carolina and Ohio, where lawsuits still are pending. All states must redraw their U.S. House and state legislative maps to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census. A delay in census results due to the pandemic left states with less time to finish redistricting.