Missouri senator protests punishment for wearing overalls

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls on the Senate floor has blocked any work from getting done in protest. Republican Sen. Mike Moon on Tuesday filibustered to prevent even administrative tasks from getting done. Moon is running for Congress. Earlier this month, he wore denim overalls paired with a tie and jacket on the Senate floor. There’s no formal rule against wearing overalls. But senators are expected to dress professionally. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says he’ll restore Moon’s committee assignments if Moon apologizes to the Senate. Moon says he was treated unfairly and violated no written rule.