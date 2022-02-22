Myanmar opposition protests mark general strike anniversary

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of military rule held protests in Myanmar’s cities despite threats by the authorities to arrest anyone joining demonstrations against the army’s takeover a year ago. Tuesday’s protests marked the anniversary of last year’s nationwide general strike against army rule. Photos and video on social media showed scattered small groups of people in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, and elsewhere marching in protest. Buddhist monks in the central city of Mandalay participated while collecting alms. The military seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won the 2020 general election by a landslide.