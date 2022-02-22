Report: Fire kills 3 inside hospital in Syria’s Aleppo

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says an electrical short circuit caused a fire in a hospital in northern Syria that killed three patients. The fire department chief in the city of Aleppo was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying the blaze started Tuesday in a room at the private Andalus Surgical Hospital. It killed two elderly women and a man, who died of smoke inhalation. SANA said other patients were transferred to different hospitals in Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and a former commercial center.