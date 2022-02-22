Skip to Content
Retired US soldier held in Zimbabwe for taking gun on plane

By FARAI MUTSAKA
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A retired U.S. Army soldier was arrested and has been in detention in Zimbabwe for a week charged with trying to board a plane with a loaded and unregistered pistol. State media reports that Ronald Leon Johnson was arrested Feb. 15 as he checked in at Robert Mugabe Airport in Harare for a flight to the tourist town of Victoria Falls. The Herald newspaper says airport security officials found a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition in his suitcase. Johnson faces five years in jail or a fine if convicted. The U.S. Embassy declined to give out any information on Johnson’s rank or period of service in the Army.

