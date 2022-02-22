Rights group: Canada blocking return of citizens from Syria

By ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A prominent rights group says Canadian authorities are preventing a Canadian woman and a child detained in a camp in Syria from returning home to get life-saving medical treatment. Human Rights Watch says Tuesday this is in contradiction with policies that allow such repatriations. It identified the two gravely ill Canadians as a 49-year-old woman and a child under age 12. The woman is held at Roj Camp in northeastern Syria, where she has been for three years. She told The Associated Press earlier this month that she was suffering from kidney disease, high blood pressure and other problems.