Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Singer Mark Lanegan, whose band Screaming Trees was an essential part of the Seattle grunge scene in the early 1990s, has died. Lanegan’s Twitter account says he died at age 57 Tuesday at his home in Ireland. Many thought Lanegan and the Screaming Trees would become the breakout success from the Seattle scene, yet they never achieved the popularity of Nirvana or Soundgarden. But through seven studio albums with the band and 10 solo albums, Lanegan’s deep voice and dark songwriting would make fans and collaborators of many more prominent musicians. Iggy Pop and the Velvet Underground’s John Cale were among those praising him Tuesday.