Senate hopeful headed to Mar-a-Lago slams Dems over Jan. 6

A Republican front-runner in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race is attacking Democrats and the media for exaggerating the magnitude of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as he deepens his ties to former President Donald Trump. Adam Laxalt is scheduled to make two appearances at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club this week in Palm Beach, Florida, before speaking on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Laxalt and other Republican Senate candidates are reinforcing their ties to Trump despite intra-party rifts that have arisen since Trump falsely claimed former Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election.