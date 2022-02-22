Space traveler Hayley Arceneaux writes about her ‘Wild Ride’

NEW YORK (AP) — The youngest American to journey into space, Hayley Arceneaux, has a simple title for her memoir. It’s called “Wild Ride.” Convergent, an imprint of Random House, announced Tuesday that “Wild Ride” will come out Sept. 6. It’s part of a three-book deal that includes a middle-grade and picture book edition of her memoir. Arceneaux was 29 when she joined billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two others last fall on SpaceX’s first private flight. She was not just the youngest American in space. She was also the first to launch with a prosthesis. She is a bone cancer survivor.