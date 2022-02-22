Supreme Court rejects Epstein sex abuse accuser’s lawsuit

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision throwing out a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was a child. Courtney Wild’s lawsuit claimed Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims more than a decade ago when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein, who died in jail in New York in 2019. The case was included on a list of cases the court said Tuesday it would not take. The Biden administration had urged the justices not to hear the case. An appeals court in 2020 said a lower court had correctly thrown out the lawsuit.