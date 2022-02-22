Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The U.S. and several Western allies are preparing to put sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin heightened fears of war by ordering his country’s troops to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine. From a hastily-convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, most leaders slammed Putin’s recognition of the two pro-Russia regions and warned of global fallout from a conflict in Ukraine. Lawmakers in the Kremlin-controlled parliament on Tuesday are likely to rubber-stamp legislation authorizing the use of troops in in the separatist regions, an area known as Donbas. Russian officials haven’t yet acknowledged any deployments, but a local council member told reporters that Russian troops had moved in.