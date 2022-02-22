UN expert criticizes China, Russia for arms sales to Myanmar

GENEVA (AP) — An independent human rights expert working with the United Nations is criticizing China and Russia for allegedly supplying weapons used by Myanmar’s military against civilians since it seized power last year. Tom Andrews, a special rapporteur working with the U.N. human rights office, urged countries to halt such sales. He also called on the U.N. Security Council, where China and Russia are permanent members, to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a possible ban on sales of arms used by Myanmar’s military against civilians. The findings come in a new report from Andrews that lays out the types and amounts of weapons that have been used by the military since it seized power, and as early as 2018, when it led a bloody crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority.