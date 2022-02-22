‘Unacceptable’: World leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

By FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — World leaders are lining up to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Leaders in Asia and elsewhere on Tuesday voiced strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, along with worries about how a European war could hurt global and local economies and endanger foreign nationals trapped in Ukraine. Some nations publicly signaled a willingness to pursue punishment. Global reactions followed on Monday night’s emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that was called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries.