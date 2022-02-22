US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in CAR

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and France are criticizing mercenaries in the Central African Republic from the Russian security company Wagner, accusing them of executing civilians, attacking U.N. peacekeepers and targeting predominantly Muslim communities. Russia never mentioned mercenaries or Wagner in responding Tuesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting, but said that “Russian specialists” are working “successfully” in the African nation at the request of its government. The exchange came at a council session at which outgoing U.N. special representative Mankeur Ndiaye said that “the Central African people are still awaiting the dividends of peace.”