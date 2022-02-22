US House candidate apologizes to girls after sleepover

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A U.S. House candidate in Oklahoma has apologized after reports that she became intoxicated, berated several middle-school aged girls at a sleepover party and vomited in a clothes hamper. Democrat Abby Broyles told television station KFOR that she had an adverse reaction after drinking wine and taking sleep medication given to her by a friend. Broyles told the station she didn’t remember much of the evening until she came to while throwing up. Parents who attended the party told the news outlet NonDoc that Broyles used profanity and berated several of the 12- and 13-year-olds, commenting on one girl’s acne and another’s Hispanic ethnicity. Broyles says she’s sorry but also that she’s the victim of a media smear campaign.